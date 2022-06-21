Retired Agniveers to get guaranteed jobs in Haryana govt: Manohar Lal Khattar

The Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the three services, was unveiled by the government last week.

It is being projected by the government as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the three services.

Protests erupted in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Assam.

As the agitation intensified in some places, protestors went on the rampage setting trains on fire, torching vehicles, and damaging both private and public properties.

Protests have disrupted rail services in several parts of the country.

More than 500 train services have been affected throughout the country due to the ongoing agitation.

The Centre on Saturday approved a 10-per cent reservation in job vacancies in the defence ministry for the "Agniveers" meeting the requisite eligibility criteria, in continuation of a series of measures that it announced in the last few days to allay apprehensions about the new recruitment model for soldiers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as well as several states have announced that the "Agniveers", after serving the armed forces for four years, will be given preference while filling up vacancies in police forces.

Several other departments have also announced support to the Agnipath scheme and promised job opportunities for the "Agniveers" after the completion of their four-year tenure in the three services.