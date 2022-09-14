Resting in pieces: AAP tears into Congress amid Goa political crisis

MP Raghav Chadha said that voting for Congress is like electing a future BJP MLA. "Operation Lotus: Fails in Delhi and Punjab, succeeds in Goa. Why? Because... When you vote for Congress, you elect a future BJP MLA. Congress is over, resting in pieces. When you vote for Congress, you elect a future BJP MLA, [sic]" he tweeted.

New Delhi, Sep 14: Taking a dig at Congress after eight of its MLAs in Goa made an exit to join BJP, Aam Aadmi Party said that voting for Congress is like voting for a future BJP MLA.

Eight Congress MLAs in Goa, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, on Wednesday joined the ruling BJP, in a body blow to the opposition party which is now left with just three MLAs in the 40-member state Assembly.

The eight MLAs joined the BJP in presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

"All top Congress leaders who strengthened the party will leave it in the coming days because of too much of differences among themselves. We're representing the people, will have to hear their voices," Congress MLA Michael Lobo said after joining the BJP.

"People of Goa have told us that 'Bharat Jodo yatra' is not going to be a success because of big infighting amongst the topmost leaders of the Congress party," Lobo, who had switched from BJP to Congress before the polls, added.

On his turn, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed the MLAs to the BJP and said, "I welcome the eight MLAs who have joined BJP today... Congress started the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', but I think 'Congress Chhodo Yatra' started in Goa. People from across the country are leaving Congress and joining BJP."

Earlier on Wednesday, a resolution was passed in the Congress Legislature Party meeting here to merge with the BJP, Lobo said. The three other Congress MLAs - Yuri Alemao, Altone D'Costa and Carlos Alvares Ferreira - were not present when the resolution was passed, he added.

Sawant told reporters that no decision has been taken yet on a cabinet reshuffle in the backdrop of the BJP strength rising to 28 in the House.

Sawant said the BJP now has 28 MLAs and enjoys support of 33 MLAs altogether in the Assembly.

He also added that the "Congress Chhodo Yatra" has begun from Goa, as seen from the influx of that party's legislators into the BJP.