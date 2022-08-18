Restaurants can continue levying service charge till next hearing: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Aug 18: The Delhi High Court said the restaurants in the city can continue levying service charge till next hearing. The High Court had also issued a notice to the restaurant bodies after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has moved an appeal in the challenging the July 20 order that stayed the former's new guidelines restraining restaurants from adding a service charge by default to food bills.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has issued guidelines for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights with regard to the hotels and restaurants levying service charge, stating that the consumer may lodge a complaint with the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) against such practice.