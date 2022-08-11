Researchers demand robust funding for scientific research

The marchers, including researchers of Jadavpur University, Presidency University, and Calcutta University, among others called for inculcating a scientific temper and stop spreading unscientific beliefs. They demanded robust funding for education and scientific research and urged the governments to formulate policies based on evidence-based science, India March for Science Kolkata organising committee Chairperson Dr Subhraprakash Kajoli said.

Mr Samanta said, since 2017, the scientific community of India has been organising the "March for Science". "Funding for education remains below three per cent of the GDP and that for scientific research remains below 0.8 per cent of the GDP. Unscientific ideas are now being introduced into the educational curricula in the name of 'Indian Knowledge Systems', an important component of the New Education Policy 2020," he said.