Republic Day: Two flypasts, online bookings and traffic restrictions

He said that the first part will have the Prachand formation followed by Tiranga, Dhwaj, Rudra and Baaz formations.

New Delhi, Jan 18: This year the Republic Day flypast has been divided into two parts, Defence PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said.

In all there will be a total of 18 helicopters, 8 transporter aircraft and 23 fighters, he also added. There will also be the Tangali formation, followed by Garuda, Netra, Bheem, Amrit, Trishul and Vijay formations Commander Nandi also said.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said that the participation of the common people in the Republic Day events is the key theme to this yarn's celebrations. The second most important thing is the Parikram Diwas on January 23 which will mark the beginning of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Defence Minister said that this year the seating plans on Kartavya Path changed with the number of seats being reduced to 45,000. He said that 32, 000 of these seats will be available for online booking for the general public this year. 10 per cent seats at The Beating Retreat will be available for online booking.

Shramyogis who worked to build the Central Vista and new Parliament building and vegetable vendors and milk booth vendors will be special invitees for the Republic Day parade. They would be seated in the front of the main dias, at the R-Day parade, the Defence Ministry also said.

Meanwhile the Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory and said that traffic restrictions will be in place on Kartavyapath from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on January 18, 20, 21 in view of the Republic Day rehearsals. The advisory suggested routes to be taken for commuting from north to south Delhi and vice-versa.

The advisory listed, Ring Road i.e. Sarai Kale Khan - IP flyover - Rajghat. Lajpat Rai Marg - Mathura Road - Bhairon Road - Ring Road. Prithviraj Road - Rajesh Pilot Marg- Subramaniam Bharti Marg- Mathura Road- Bhairon Road - Ring Road. Barfkhana - Azad Market - Rani Jhasi flyover- Panchkulan Road - Hanuman Murti - Vande Matram Mard - Dhaula Kuan." For travel from east to west Delhi and vice versa, it suggested, "Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg - Rajesh Pilot Marg - Prithvi Raj Road - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg - Simon Boliver Marg - Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg.

It also suggested Ring Road - ISBT - Chandgi Ram Akhara - Mall Road - Azad Pur - Ring Road. From Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Teen Murti Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Shankar Road - Vande Matram Marg.

For those commuting from south Delhi to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat, the advisory suggested, Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Ring Road - Vande Matram Marg - Link Road - Panchkuian Road. Ring Road - Sardar Patel Marg - 11 Murti - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

For those coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond, they should take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi or New Delhi.