Republic Day parade: Police issue traffic advisory for Monday's dress rehearsal

In order to facilitate its smooth passage, no traffic movement will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday.

There will also be no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday till the parade ends. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on Monday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, the advisory stated.

Traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10.30 am. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, it stated. Commuters have been advised to avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm. Metro services will remain available at all stations during the dress rehearsal ceremony.

However, boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan stations will not be permitted from 5 am till 12 pm, according to the advisory. Though there is no restriction on movement from north Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet, the advisory has asked people to plan their journey in advance to avoid possible delays.

Movement of city buses will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court. Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Those coming from NH-24 will take the right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar, the advisory stated.

Buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge. Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15.

The advisory has requested motorists to observe traffic rules and follow directions of personnel deployed at intersections.