Republic Day 2023: Telangana CM KCR skips R-Day celebrations

Despite the High Court order to hold Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds and organise a parade, there was no announcement by the state government till this morning.

The High Court order came amid the row over the state government informing Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan that the Republic Day celebrations will be held at Raj Bhavan. She was asked to unfurl the national flag at a ceremony there.

The state had initially scrapped the customary parade for a second year citing Covid. When a programme was organised at the Raj Bhavan, the government had directed it to be curtailed.

It would have made this year the second in a row when despite the lifting of anti-Covid restrictions, the Governor was unable to inspect the state police's ceremonial parade and receive the guard of honour at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad.

On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, the Governor unfurled Tricolour at her official residence amid rift between the CM and the Governor of the state. Tamilisai Soundararajan also shared pictures from the morning and wrote, "On the occasion of 74th #RepublicDay2023 hoisted our National Flag at Rajbhavan." Like last year, there was no march past, no parade review by the chief guest, no tableaux or cultural programmes by school children.

It must be noted that the Republic Day function in 2020 and 2021 was held in the historic Public Gardens, adjacent to State Assembly in the heart of the city after the venue was shifted from Parade Grounds, the sprawling ground in Secunderabad which has been the venue for decades. Not only the venue but the format of the main ceremony was also changed.

However, his absence at Raj Bhavan on Thursday once again sheds light on his sour relations with the Governor. It has worsened over the past few months with Raj Bhavan sitting on at least eight legislative bills.

