Republic Day 2023: PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

PM Modi was joined by three service chiefs as he paid tributes at the solemn ceremony.

New Delhi, Jan 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial (NWM) on Thursday morning, officially commencing the 74th Republic Day events. At NWM, the Prime Minister paid tributes to the fallen soldiers. PM Modi observed two-minute silence in remembrance of the supreme sacrifice made by the bravehearts in protecting the nation and also signed the visitors' book at the memorial.

The Prime Minister will then reach Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade. President Draupadi Murmu will unfurl the National Flag followed by the National Anthem and a booming 21-gun salute.

The iconic memorial in the India Gate complex behind the canopy was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019.

Spread over an area of approximately 40 acres, National War Memorial comprises four concentric circles, namely -- the 'Amar Chakra', 'Veerta Chakra', 'Tyag Chakra' and the 'Rakshak Chakra' with names of 25,942 soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

It also includes a central 15.5-m obelisk, an eternal flame and six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by the Indian Army, Air Force and the Navy in a covered gallery (Veerta Chakra).

The memorial is dedicated to soldiers killed during the Indo-China War in 1962, Indo-Pakistan Wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999, and also those in the UN peacekeeping missions.

The 42 m-high India Gate was built during the British Raj as the All India War Memorial Arch to honour the soldiers who died in the First World War (1914-1918) and the Third Anglo-Afghan War (1919). The landmark has the names of soldiers inscribed on its surface.