Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Stage set for spectacular R-Day Parade

New Delhi, Jan 26: President Draupadi Murmu will lead the Nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

The Republic Day celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.