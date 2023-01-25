Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Stage set for spectacular R-Day Parade

Jan 26, 2023 12:34 AM
Char Minar in Hyderabad illuminated in tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day celebrations.
Jan 26, 2023 12:33 AM
President Draupadi Murmu will lead the Nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday.
Jan 25, 2023 10:54 PM
List of Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra awardees announced on the 74th Republic Day. 6 Kirti Chakras have been awarded including four posthumous along with 15 Shaurya Chakras including 2 posthumous.
Jan 25, 2023 10:04 PM
Late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, late ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis, musician Zakir Hussain, SM Krishna and Srinivas Varadhan to receive Padma Vibhushan.
Jan 25, 2023 10:02 PM
Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani, actress Raveena Ravi Tandon are among the 91 awardees of Padma Shri
Jan 25, 2023 10:02 PM
Sudha Murty, Kumar Mangalam Birla are among the 9 awardees of Padma Bhushan.
Jan 25, 2023 7:43 PM
President Murmu concludes her speech.
Jan 25, 2023 7:30 PM
NEP makes our civilisational lessons relevant for contemporary life while also preparing learners for 21st century challenges: President Murmu,
Jan 25, 2023 7:29 PM
I commend roles of farmers, workers, scientists and engineers whose combined strength enables our country to live up to the spirit of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan”. I appreciate every citizen who contributes to the nation’s progress: President Murmu
Jan 25, 2023 7:29 PM
On the occasion of Republic Day, I convey my special appreciation to our jawans who guard our borders and are ready to make any sacrifice for the country. I also express my appreciation for all the brave soldiers of paramilitary forces and police forces: President Draupadi Murmu
Jan 25, 2023 7:27 PM
G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future. Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable &sustainable world order: President Murmu
Jan 25, 2023 7:20 PM
Women’s empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, as we have made great progress towards these ideals in recent years. I have no doubt in my mind that women are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow’s India: President Murmu.
Jan 25, 2023 7:19 PM
The Gaganyaan program to carry Indian astronauts into the space is under progress. This will be India's
maiden human space flight: Murmu
Jan 25, 2023 7:18 PM
India has been among fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely& pro-active interventions from Govt. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, has evoked a great response among people at large. There've also been sector-specific incentive schemes: President Murmu.
Jan 25, 2023 7:17 PM
We should also remember role of jurist BN Rau, who had prepared the initial draft, and other experts and officers who helped in the making of Constitution. We're proud of fact that members of that assembly represented all regions and communities of India and that they included 15 women too," says Murmu.
Jan 25, 2023 7:16 PM
India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape: President Murmu.
Jan 25, 2023 7:09 PM
India will be indebted to Dr B R Ambedkar, says President Murmu.
Jan 25, 2023 7:08 PM
When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation: President Draupadi Murmu in an address to the nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day.
Jan 25, 2023 6:49 PM
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to give free rides to the invitees to the 74th Republic Day celebrations, scheduled to be held on Thursday at Delhi's Kartavya Path.
Jan 25, 2023 6:24 PM
Marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time will be the combined Band & Marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy. The contingent will consist of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces.
Jan 25, 2023 6:04 PM
It's the 1st time that we visited India, it's a great country because it has a great civilisation like Egypt. We have been here for 4 days&practised with our friends in Indian Army: Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy, Commander, Egyptian contingent
Jan 25, 2023 5:22 PM
Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns.
Jan 25, 2023 5:01 PM
As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.
Jan 25, 2023 4:39 PM
PM Modi will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.
Jan 25, 2023 4:23 PM
The parade ceremony will commence with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial.
Jan 25, 2023 4:18 PM
Building on last year’s celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and ‘Jan Bhagidari’, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Jan 25, 2023 4:11 PM
Locals in Baramulla took out a Tiranga rally ahead of Republic Day 2023 tomorrow.
Jan 25, 2023 4:03 PM
The Chhattisgarh police had recruited 13 transgender people as constable in 2021. Of the 13 nine had been inducted into the unit for deployment in the naxal infested Bastar.
Jan 25, 2023 3:55 PM
For the first time two transgender constables from the Chhattisgarh police will take part in the Republic Day parade in Jagdalpur in the presence of Chief Minister, Bhupesh Bagel.
Jan 25, 2023 3:47 PM
Republic Day 2023 will witness the debut march of women riders on Border Security Force's (BSF) Camel Contingent.
Jan 25, 2023 3:46 PM
The Republic Day parade comprises of spectacular military and cultural pageantry on Kartavya Path (renamed Rajpath) every year that displays India's military might.
Jan 25, 2023 3:45 PM
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.
Jan 25, 2023 3:45 PM
India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day this year.