The Presidential elections will be held on July 18 and 4,809 sitting MLAs and MPs would decide the fate of the Murmu vs Sinha battle

New Delhi, July 12: The Presidential elections are slated to be held on July 18 and it would be a contest between the NDA's Draupadi Murmu and the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

There are 4,809 sitting MPs and MLAs from across all states who collectively form the Electoral College. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch have analysed 4,759 of the 4,809 affidavits of all the sitting MPs and MLAs. This includes 768 out of the 776 affidavits of MPS and 3,991 of the 4,033 MLAs from all the states and Union Territories.