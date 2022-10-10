Remove Sajid Khan from Big Boss: Maliwal

New Delhi, Oct 10: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

The first episode of Bigg Boss' 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.