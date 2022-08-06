Remembering Sushma Swaraj on her 3rd death anniversary

In her tenure as External Affairs Minister, Swaraj brought a sense of assertiveness in India's diplomacy besides making the diaspora a central focus of the country's foreign policy priorities.

Swaraj was one of the most followed Foreign Ministers on Twitter globally. The powerful orator was an easily-accessible leader who played a key role in the BJP's emergence in the late 1990s.

Rich tributes poured in on Saturday for former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her third death anniversary, with political leaders remembering her powerful oratory, compassion and rich contribution to India's diplomacy.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar paid tribute and said that she is fondly remembered. "Fondly remember Sushma Swaraj ji on the anniversary of her passing away. In our thoughts, so many times in so many ways," EAM S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter and shared a heartwarming picture.

Jaishankar had served under Sushma Swaraj as India's Foreign Secretary in the first Modi government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered and wrote on Twitter, "Sushma Swaraj ji was a stalwart of Indian politics, who was known for her easy-going and gentle behaviour along with being an effective orator. She has contributed a lot in taking the country and the party forward. On the occasion of her death anniversary, I remember her and pay my tributes."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, "Sushma Swaraj ji established high ideals of public service in Indian politics with her simplicity, hard work and patriotism. Her struggle for public welfare and quick help to the people while being the Foreign Minister will always remain in our memory."

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also paid tributes to Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary. In a tweet, Thakur said Sushma Swaraj left an indelible mark on India's political scene as a dynamic speaker, leader and activist.

Apart from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, many BJP leaders have also remembered the late Sushma Swaraj today. These leaders included Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Sushma Swaraj, the veteran BJP leader and former external affairs minister, died on August 6, 2019 after suffering a cardiac attack.