Remembering Major Somnath Sharma, the first Param Vir Chakra awardee

'Will fight to the last man and the last round'

Although Major Sharma had suffered injuries during the operation, he kept on guiding the team and held back the Pakistani raiders from entering Srinagar. Had the Pakistanis entered into Srinagar, there would have been a lot of death and destruction. It was the bravery of Major Sharma and his troop that held back the intruders and saved Srinagar from medieval barbarism.

Major Sharma had then said, "The enemy are only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to the last man and the last round." And he kept his words by fighting till the last round despite having a fracture in his arm. He succeeded in pushing back the Pakistani intruders but could not survive in the process.

Major Sharma did thwart the Pakistani infiltration, the mission he was bestowed with, knowing well that he won't return home alive and for that supreme sacrifice he made, he was honoured with the highest war-time award posthumously. Not only in his native Himachal Pradesh but in national capital New Delhi too, there are roads named after 'Param Vir Chakra' Major Somnath Sharma.

Family of soldiers

To his credit, Major Sharma was not the only one from his family to show such unparalleled bravery. He came from a family of soldiers that has a great history in serving the nation. His father was Major General Amar Nath Sharma who served the country for decades. Similarly, his brother Lt. General Surindar Nath Sharma also worked for the Indian Army.

Moreover, his third brother General Vishwa Nath Sharma also served the nation and retired as the Chief of Army Staff in 1990. Interestingly, even his sister Kamla Tewari served the Indian Army and retired as a Major. India fondly remembers her brave son on PVC Major Sharma's birth anniversary today.