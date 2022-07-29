Remembering Machli: The tiger who got Lifetime Achievement award

Machli tiger or T-16 is one of the most well-known tigers across the globe. Queen of Ranthambhore, Lady of the Lakes, and Crocodile killer are just some of the names attributed to the big cat.

Machli, who lived to an extraordinary age of 20 years and won the hearts of tiger fans like no other feline did. She was considered India's most famous tigress and on her death, was considered the oldest living tigress in the wild.

Here are quick facts about Machni, the most popular tiger in the world