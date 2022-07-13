Religion can’t be an excuse to add population boom: Naqvi

He said that measures taken by most countries of the world to control population have yielded positive results. The people of these countries supported their governments and administrations in efforts to control population explosion, Naqvi also added.

Some people want to create unlimited problems on the pretext of Allah's mercy on the issue of population Naqvi said in an apparent jibe at Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq who had said that giving birth to a child is up to the Almighty.

Population explosion is a problem of the entire country and not a religion. Increasing the problem by making religion a security cover is not in the interest of the country or society, the former Union minister also added.