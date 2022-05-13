Relief from heatwave soon? Monsoon 2022 set to arrive in Kerala on May 27

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

"This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on May 27 with a model error of four days," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

The early arrival of the southwest monsoon comes at a time when parts of north-west India are experiencing extremely high maximum temperatures.

Monsoon is likely to make early onset over Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 15, the weather office said.