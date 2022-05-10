Relief for Tajinder Bagga: HC says no arrest till July 5

The Punjab Police who were taking Bagga to Punjab were stopped by the cops in Haryana based on a request made by the Delhi Police who had registered a case of abduction. He was handed over to the Delhi Police later on.

The BJP and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that this was a case of political vendetta.

The AAP however hit back stating that the arrest took place as Bagga had failed to join the investigation.

On Saturday the High Court had stayed his arrest till Tuesday following a midnight hearing. The High Court was moved after the local court issued an arrest warrant against him.