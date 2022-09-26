Relief for SRK as SC upholds quashing of case against him for Vadodara stampede

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar dismissed the appeal filed by the original complainant against the Gujarat High Court's April 2022 judgment.

The complainant, Jitendra Madhubhai Solanki had filed a private complaint against Shah Rukh Khan before the judicial magistrate, first class, Vadodara, alleging that his presence at the Vadodara Railway Station coupled with him throwing T-shirts and smiley balls at the crowd assembled at the station led to the stampede.

After the local court in Vadodara issued a summons, asking him to remain present, Shah Rukh Khan moved the high court against the summons and for quashing the complaint.

