Reliance Jio launches 5G service in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 22: Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, launched the 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand on Saturday.

Company chairman Akash Ambani has dedicated the services to Srinathji -- the deity of the Ambani family. "The launch of 5G services will transform the lives of people in Rajasthan. It will make them technology savvy at par with global citizens," PTI quoted an official as saying.

"We welcome the launch of 5G services. It's 5G for Sriji," said Vishal Baba, mahant of the Nathdwara temple.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple last month and promised to launch the services in the state from the temple. In 2015 too, Mukesh Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji temple before the launch of 4G services.

