Reliance AGM 2022: All you need to know about JioAirFiber

Mumbai, Aug 29: At the 45th Annual General Meeting, Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm announced JioAirFiber. "An even more exciting possibility of Jio 5G is the ultra-high-speed fixed-broadband. Since you get fiber-like speeds over the air without any wires, we are calling it JioAirFiber. With JioAirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect your home or office to gigabit-speed internet."