Registration not required for digital media publishers in amended law

In a written statement, the Information an Broadcasting Ministry, responding to a query from Rajya Sabha MP Dr Veerndra Heggade, said, "There is no requirement for registration by the digital news publishers." However, they have to furnish information in specified format to the Ministry for Communication and coordination process under IT Rules, 2021, the statement said while responding to question on whether the digital news publishers have to apply for registration within 90 days of the law coming into effect.

New Delhi, Dec 22: The Centre has clarified that it will not make mandatory for digital publishers to register with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry once the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill replaces the British-era Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

Earlier, it is reported that once the law gets the Parliament's nod, digital media houses would have to register with the Press Registrar General within 90 days.

The government has notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rule, 2021, under the Information Technology Act, 2000 on 25th February, 2021 which inter-alia provides for adherence to a Code of Ethics by publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms).

"Code ethics for publishers of news and current affairs on digital media includes the Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India, Programme Code Under Cable Television Networks Regulation act, 1995 and not publish or transmit content which is prohibited under any law for the time being in force," the statement read.

The ministry said the rules also provide for a three-level Grievance Redressal Mechanism to address complaints/grievances relating to violation by digital news publishers of the Code of Ethics and taking action there upon.

Explaining about the accreditation process, the Central Media Accreditation Guidelines 2022 Inter alia provides for accreditation of journalists of digital news publishers.

"The office of Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI) has taken several initiatives for streamlining the process of registration and title allotment for newspapers, including steps for rolling out an Automation Project of RNI enabling automated title verification and registration, a special drive to bring down the pendency of applications, identification of inactive titled and defunct publications, establishment of a dedicated enquiry and facilitation cell, placing explainer videos on title verification and registration on its website and Youtube platforms and enabling physical and online meetings of publishers for addressing queries and grievances of applicants, etc," the statement said, in response to a question on whether Government propose to simplify the process of registration of newspapers.