Refrain from making allegations without ascertaining facts: Om Birla

Political parties reacted sharply to the circular issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat which said "Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony."

Birla requested all political parties to refrain from political allegations and counter allegations on any subject in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha without ascertaining facts.

"It (such circulars to members) is a process. This process has been going on since 2009," he said.

A latest order by the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha bars Members of the Parliament from using precincts of the Parliament House for any 'dharna'.

Sharing the picture of the order, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took potshots at the Centre and wrote, "Vishguru's latest salvo - D(h)arna Mana Hai!"

"Members cannot use the precincts of Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony," the order by PC Mody said.

Responding to the criticism, the Lok Sabha Secretariat clarified that such a process is a routine one and guidelines are issued before every session of the Parliament.

On the other hand, several senior members of Parliament on Thursday lashed out at the report of the Lok Sabha Secretariat which has released a list of words that was designated as "unparliamentary." The list came just ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that begins on July 18.