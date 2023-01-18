Referred Tamizhagam in historical cultural context: TN Guv clarifies he didn't suggest name change

Chennai, Jan 18 : Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday asserted that he referred to the State as 'Tamizhagam' in historical and cultural context and construing it as a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is 'erroneous' and 'far-fetched.'

In an event at the Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023 to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two places, Ravi said he referred to the word 'Tamizhagam'.

"In those days, there was no 'Tamil Nadu'. Hence in historical cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a more appropriate expression," Ravi said in a press note issued by Raj Bhavan.

"An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of the Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched. Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it."

The event, a month long festival celebrating the age old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, concluded recently.

The origins of Thamizhagam:

The name Thamizhagam was first used by Periyar E V Ramasamy in 1938. He however favoured Tamil Nadu as an option for renaming Madras state.

The DMK had first demanded a separate Tamil nation, but gave up the demand after the Madras state was renamed Tamil Nadu.

This report, while citing DMK spokesperson and former MP T K S Elangovan said that after it was renamed Tamil Nadu, we said we are with you and wanted more powers. Now that is closed, he also added.