Recruitment under Agnipath scheme for Army to begin in Jammu from today

"Online registration for Army Agniveer recruitment rally starts from 5 August and will close on 3 September 2022," a PRO defence said here.

New Delhi, Aug 05: The registration for recruitment of 'Agniveers' in the Army in the Jammu region will start from Friday at Sunjuwan military station here, officials said.

The recruitment rally will be conducted at Zorawar Stadium, Sunjuwan military station, Jammu, from October 7 for the candidates from Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, he said.

The rally will be conducted for recruitment into the Indian Army as Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, the PRO said.

The candidates can apply online through official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in only, news agency PTI reported.

The Army recruiting Office, Jammu has advised that the recruitment into the Army is a free service and selection is fair and purely based on merit, the PRO defence said.

"No money is required to be paid to anyone. All candidates are advised to stay away from touts (dalals)," he said.