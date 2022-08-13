Records galore as Independent India turns 75

"The title for this record is 'Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag.' One such record was set in the UAE, years ago. Today, that record has been broken, thanks to the participation of 5,885 people," said Swapnil Dangarikar, Guinness World Record Official Adjudicator.

School students set 'world record' by singing patriotic songs in Rajasthan

Around one crore school students attempted to create a world record by singing patriotic songs at the same time under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign to celebrate the occasion of 75th Independence day in India. These students from different districts across the state sang patriotic songs simultaneously from 10:15 to 10:40 a.m. The main event took place at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with 26,000 school children of the state capital. This achievement of children has been accorded a place in the World Book of Records.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and the Prime Minister for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Naveen Jindal has appealed to every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto.