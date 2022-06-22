Rebel Shiv Sena NCP, Congress for turmoil says it was becoming impossible to work

Bhumare a Cabinet minister said, 'what else do I need in life. But as a representative of the people, I need to address their grievances. I could not do it properly because of these two alliance partners he also said.

. .

A political turmoil has broken out on Maharashtra after Shinde decamped on Tuesday with a large number party MLAs. He first went to Gujarat, but currently is in Guwahati. Shinde is said to have arrived in Guwahati with 33 Sena MLAs and seven independents. All are currently in the Radisson property in the city.

Shinde has claimed the support of 40 MLAs and this is more than enough to circumvent the anti defection law and bring down the government.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288 member assembly while allies NCP and Congress have 53 and 44 respectively. The MVA is also backed by 14 other MLAs and together it has the support of 166 in the assembly where the magic number is 144.