Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs like to return to Mumbai from Goa today

Shinde who took oath on Wednesday travelled to Goa last night. The rebels and the BJP staked a claim to form the government and have been asked to prove their majority on Monday.

New Delhi, Jul 02: Ahead of the floor test on Monday Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde is likely to return to Mumbai from Goa along with the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Monday promises to be an action packed day when apart from the floor test the Supreme Court will hear petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction seeking to disqualify 15 rebel MLAs including Shinde.

On Friday Uddhav Thackeray who party founded by his father was reduced to a minority removed Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation. Thackeray said that Shinde had been indulging in anti-party activities and has voluntarily given up his membership.

"In exercise of the powers vested in me as the Shivsena Paksha Pramukha, I remove you from the post of Shivsena Leader in the party organisation," the letter by Thackeray read.

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the chief minister after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test ordered by Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.