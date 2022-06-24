Rebel MLAs want to break Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray

In a new address, Uddhav Thackeray has dared rebel leader Eknath Shinde to not use 'Balasaheb's name'. He also stated that 'without Sena and Balasaheb's name, they are nothing'.

"Eknath Shinde's son is an MP from Shiv Sena, I did everything for him. The department I had was given to Shinde. But he is making several allegations against me. I did everything for Eknath Shinde," Uddhav Thackeray told party workers.

As Eknath Shinde appears to be tightening his grip on Shiv Sena with the number of rebels rising to 38, Thackeray called a meeting of the party's district chiefs today where he said that he left the Varsha Bungalow but not the "will to fight".