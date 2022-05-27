RealHai: Josh Gives Golden Ticket to Meet Favourite Stars at IIFA 2022

India's most engaging short video app Josh has given everyone plenty of reasons to cheer. Be it treating the audience with mint-fresh content belonging to multiple languages or being the quintessential platform for budding talents to flaunt their creative skills, it has become a hot favourite app with everyone within a short period of time.

New Delhi, May 27: India's home-grown app Josh is coming up with a new challenge to celebrate 'desi' roots. It has started the contest where there are plenty of exciting prizes to be won. More importantly, the lucky few might get a chance to meet their favourite stars at IIFA 2022 which will be held in Abu Dhabi from June 2 to June 4.

Daily Hunt's Josh has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs for hosting one-of-its-kind meetups for its content creators and fun-filled challenges with a difference. In an era where social media is all about filters, effects and pretense, the popular app is here with one of its biggest campaigns titled #RealHai.

Well, this cool challenge is a celebration of 'desi' roots where all you have to do is to be 'raw'. So, no more 'manufactured' moments and a big yes to being 'flawsome'. To add more glitter to this challenge, Bollywood's handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra and the gorgeous Hansika Motwani teamed up for a special music video, where they shook a leg to the funky tunes of Sajid from the Sajid-Wajid duo and cheered everyone to be real. Josh brings you an opportunity to be your real awesome self with the #RealHai challenge.



All you need to do is make videos which give the world a glimpse of the real you in any genre; be it comedy, dance, entertainment, fashion, fitness or food. The challenge is already live on Josh app and it's raining top-notch videos made by content creators. Check @officialjoshapp for more #RealHai videos

Want to be a part of this star-studded extravaganza? Then, participate in the #RealHai challenge right away. Who knows, you could end up having a gala time at IIFA this year.

So, this season, it's time to drop all your filters and take the world by storm with the 'real' you!