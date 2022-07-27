Ready to withdraw suspension if Opposition MPs apologise: Govt

Asked about the suspension of the MPs, Joshi said, "Their suspension can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure that they would not again bring the placards in the house."

The 20 opposition MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha have started a 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex.

They are holding the relay protest near the Gandhi Statue and will stay at the site through the night, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen, who is one of the suspended parliamentarians.

The MPs suspended over the last two days include seven from the TMC, six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one each from the Communist Party of India and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Also, four Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress have been suspended.