Ready, get set, go: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo speeds up in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 30: Amid the ongoing Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the 52-year-old leader Rahul Gandhi was seen running alongside some school children in Telangana. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.
Amidst loud cheers from his party workers, Rahul Gandhi was seen sprinting on the road while others tried to catch up with him.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi runs during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mahbubnagar district.PTI Photo
Caught unawares over his sudden shifting of gears, Gandhi's security personnel, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy and others also started scooting from their brisk walk.
"Ye kaunsa maal phoonk raha hai savere severe (What are you smoking early morning)?" asked a Twitter user.
"Incidentally, one reporter asked him about his strategy for upcoming Gujarat & HP elections just before this video," wrote another.
"Same speed he ran from Amethi to Wayanad," a third Twitter user recalled Rahul Gandhi's 2019 loss to Smriti Irani.
And he thinks by this he will become the next pm, wrote another.