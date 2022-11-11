Ready for lie detector test: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

"But provided Satyendra Jain, and Arvind Kejriwal also gives their consent and the polygraph test be conducted as a face-to-face confrontation conducted in presence of all three together and also the entire process be telecasted live as suggested. So that the whole country can watch the pandora box of the reality of Kejriwal and Jain unfold in open," he added.

Sukesh had written to Delhi LG V K Saxena alleging that he had paid Rs 10 crore to Jain as protection money. Jain is currently under arrest.

He had said that he had known the AAP leader since 2015. He further added that he had paid a total amount of Rs 50 crore to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in South India.

"Mr Kejriwal, I am the country's 'biggest thug' according to you. Then why did you receive Rs 50 crore from me and offer me Rajya Sabha seat? What does that make you - 'maha thug'?" he said in the letter.

He levelled fresh allegations against Kejriwal and said that the AAP chief had forced him to bring 20 to 30 people to contribute Rs 500 crore towards the party in exchange of seats.

Sukesh is lodged in the Mandoli jail of Delhi for allegedly extorting money from high-profile people and celebrities.