Reach 3.5 hours early, carry 1 cabin luggage: After IndiGo, Air India's travel advisory at Delhi airport

Taking to Twitter, Air India issued a statement and said, "Passengers are advised to reach at least 3.5 hours for domestic and 4 hours for international before their flight departure times for faster movement at the Airport."

The traffic advisory by Air India came at a time when passengers have been sharing difficulties on Twitter about the chaotic scenes at the Delhi airport.

Taking note of the difficulties of passengers at the airport, the Union civil aviation minister made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport on Monday and examined measures that were laid out over the last week to ease congestion in the airport.

Earlier today, IndiGo had advised passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and carry a single piece of hand baggage, weighing up to 7kg.

"The Delhi airports are experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual. Passengers are requested to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures, and to carry only 01 piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check," IndiGo said.

"Please ensure that you complete your web check-in, for added convenience.Please use gate numbers 5 and 6 for entry at Delhi Airport, Terminal 3, as these are nearest to the IndiGo check-in counters," it added.