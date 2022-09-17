Re-introduction of Cheetahs in India a historic moment: PM Modi

"Following international guidelines, India is trying its best to settle these cheetahs. We must not let our efforts fail," said PM Modi.

"It is unfortunate that we declared Cheetahs extinct from the country in 1952, but for decades no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them. Today, as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country has started rehabilitating Cheetahs with a new energy," the prime minister added.

"Decades ago, the age-old link of biodiversity was broken and had become extinct, today we have a chance to reconnect it. Along with these cheetahs, the nature-loving consciousness of India has also awakened with full force," PM Modi added.

"Today, the Cheetahs have come back to our land after decades. On this historic day, I want to congratulate all Indians and also thank the government of Namibia. This could not have been possible without their help," he added.