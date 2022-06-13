RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 out: Girls outshine boys; 82.89% overall pass percentage

Jaipur, Jun 13: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 exam result has been announced. Students can check their scored on official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Out of nearly 11 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 board exams under the Rajsthan board, as many as 82.89% have passed. This is a huge dip from last year when 99.56 per cent of students who registered were declared as passed. After a record high the percentage has dropped. Notably, exams were not held last year.