RBSE 10th Result 2022: Date, timings, how to check results of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination online?

"The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm," the Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted on Sunday.

New Delhi, Jun 13: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results of class 10 on Monday. The Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla said that it will be out at 3 pm.

In 2022, 10,91,088 students had registered for the RBSE Class 10 exam. It was conducted between March 31 and April 26 with Covid-19 guidelines in place in 6,068 exam centres.

In total, there were over 20 lakh students who had written the class 10 and class 12 exams, this year.

How to Check Results Online?

The board will announce the results on the below websites. Here is the step-by-step guide:

Login into - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

or rajresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result'

Enter the details like roll number and registration number

Your result will appear upon filling in the necessary information

Take a printout of the result for future references.

Students can also get their results by sending an SMS. Type 'Result' space and enter 'RAJ10' followed by your roll number and sent the message to 56263.

What can students find on the mark sheet?

Name of the students, roll number, name of the parents, school name, subject, total marks, grades, percentage secured, result status and overall grade.

It has to be noted that students have to secure 33 per cent marks in all the subjects to be declared pass.