RBI Monetary Policy meet today: What to expect? Where to watch it LIVE

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to brief the media about decisions taken by the expert committee.

The meeting to decide key interest rates began on Monday.

Many investors are expecting that RBI might hike its repo rate again. Recently, in an off-cycle policy review, RBI has raised its repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40%, on May 4. Consistent rise in the inflation rate and falling demands have triggered the central bank to take this step.

The consumer price inflation reached nearly an 8-year high range of 7.79% in April. On the other hand, wholesale inflation reached a record high range of 15.1% in the same month. So, price stability for the common citizens is the major focus. The government is also taking measures to keep the crude oil prices, and LPG prices under control. The union government recently reduced fuel prices, raised its export duty hikes on some steel products, along with reducing customs duty for coking coal, etc.

. .

However, many analysts are also thinking that RBI might not initiate another rate hike within this short span.

How to watch RBI Monetary Policy decisions LIVE today

YouTube: You can watch the LIVE address of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on YouTube using the following link:

Twitter: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' address to the country is likely to be streamed on the Central Bank's official Twitter handle @RBI.