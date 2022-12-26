RBI buys record gold, what is PM Modi up to?

India's gold buying spree started soon after the Modi government took over the reins in 2014. Leading a nationalist government, PM Modi has been at the forefront of the drive to bring back India's past glory and taking it to a new level.
New Delhi, Dec 26: The recent developments in the global economic affairs have been quite positive for India. Not only several countries have started trading in Indian rupee (INR) for their trade settlements but INR has also become a trusted currency world over. The gold standard that had disappeared in the 1970s, looks like making a mega comeback now, for obvious reasons.
India has been purchasing gold quite consistently for the last almost one decade. The quantum of purchase has just gone up amidst global economic uncertainties and now India holds more than 781 tonnes of gold. In terms of gold reserves, India now ranks ninth largest gold-holding country in the world. That's not a small achievement when we look back at the situation in the 1990s when India had to mortgage most of its gold reserves with the Bank of London to pull back the economy from the brink.