Ravindra Jadeja’s wife likely to be BJP candidate in Gujarat

Rivaba after joining the BJP reportedly sought a ticket from Jamnagar (North). The seat is held by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja of the BJP. A PTI report said that the party is looking to inject fresh energy into the organisation and this could mean some senior leaders may be dropped.

Last week the ABP's C-Voter pre-poll survey predicted an easy win for the BJP. It said over 56 per cent of the nearly 23,000 respondents said that they planned to vote for the BJP. Only 17 per cent said that they would vote for the Congress while 20 per cent were in favour of AAP.

Voting to the 182 member Gujarat assembly will be held on December 1 and 5 and the results will be out on December 8.