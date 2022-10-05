"As per our yearly tradition, there will be a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony, but the Ravana of this year is different. With time, Ravana also changes... He used to be 10-headed till now...how many heads does he have now? He is 50 times more betraying," said Uddhav Thackeray.

"The only thing I feel bad and angry about is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people whom I gave the responsibility (of the state) became 'Katappa' and betrayed us... They were cutting me and thinking that I will never return from hospital," he added.

"Those whom we gave everything have betrayed us and those who were not given anything, are all together. This Sena is not of one or two but of all of you. As long as you are with me, I will be the leader of the party," Uddhav further said.