Ranveer Singh called for questioning over nude photoshoot

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organization.

The actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.

The police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Gully Boy".