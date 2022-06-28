Ranchi: Bus carrying college students overturns in Sikkim's Gangtok, 22 injured


Gangtok, Jun 28: Twenty-two college students from Ranchi were injured when their bus overturned in East Sikkim on Tuesday, police said.

The students of St Xavier's College in Jharkhand's Ranchi were on an excursion to Sikkim, they said. When they were returning to Siliguri in West Bengal on their way to Ranchi, their bus overturned at 7th Mile in Ranipool police station area, police said.

The injured students were admitted to the Central Referral Hospital (CRH) at Tadong, they said.

