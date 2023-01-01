Ranbir's Animal first look: Is it Bollywood's response to Yash's 'KGF'? Really!

Ranbir's Animal first look in 'Animal is definitely not the best look.
Mumbai, Jan 02: The first look of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' was unveiled last evening to coincide with the New Year celebration.
Clad in a blood-soaked shirt, Ranbir Kapoor is seen lighting a cigarette in the first look of 'Animal'. Also, the actor is holding an axe and donned a beard and long tresses in the promotional material of the Hindi flick.
How'z the first look?
In an attempt to present Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen before fierce look, the makers have ended up giving him a look that reminds the viewers of Yash in 'KGF'. The color of the costume, the axe, long tresses and beard have strong resemblances to the Rocking Star's look from the blockbuster franchise. Even the font colour is similar to 'KGF'.
This is not a positive development for Kapoor when there is a section of the audience which has been critical of the Hindi film industry for failing to deliver fresh content. Also, it cannot be Bollywood's response to KGF considering the unprecedented acceptance by the Hindi audience to the Yash-starrer.