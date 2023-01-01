Ranbir's Animal first look: Is it Bollywood's response to Yash's 'KGF'? Really!

Clad in a blood-soaked shirt, Ranbir Kapoor is seen lighting a cigarette in the first look of 'Animal'. Also, the actor is holding an axe and donned a beard and long tresses in the promotional material of the Hindi flick.

How'z the first look?

In an attempt to present Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen before fierce look, the makers have ended up giving him a look that reminds the viewers of Yash in 'KGF'. The color of the costume, the axe, long tresses and beard have strong resemblances to the Rocking Star's look from the blockbuster franchise. Even the font colour is similar to 'KGF'.

The actor's fans were quick to claim that it was Bollywood's response to 'KGF'. "#RanbirKapoor as #Animal is Bollywood's answer to #Yash as Rocky in #Kgf , people who doubt this must see how chaotic the director of animal has the skill to make the movie by seeing #KabirSingh, [sic]" a Ranbir fan tweeted.Another netizen posted, "#Animal first look looks like a bollywood's version of KGF. This could be Ranbir Kapoor's game changer movie. Already created buzz among masses. 🔥🎦. [sic]"However, some have also criticised the makers for failing to come up with unique posters. They complain that any attempt to make it look like 'KGF 2' will backfire considering the popularity of 'KGF 2' among the Hindi cine-goers.Looking at the response, the makers should definitely take extra care before unveiling posters or launching promotional videos of the movie, which has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.

This is not a positive development for Kapoor when there is a section of the audience which has been critical of the Hindi film industry for failing to deliver fresh content. Also, it cannot be Bollywood's response to KGF considering the unprecedented acceptance by the Hindi audience to the Yash-starrer.