Ram Prasad Bismil: A great revolutionary with a poet’s heart

And yet he lit the fire of revolution to push India on the road to freedom. He led the famous Kakori rail dacoity conspiracy. His poetry is also a lamp lighted at the altar of Motherland.

Early life

Pandit Bismil was born to a Brahmin family in 1897 in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Muralidhar 's earnings were insufficient to sustain the family, so he stopped his schooling after the eighth standard. Since his childhood days, he became a strict follower of Arya Samaj.

Life as a Revolutionary

Like several youth of his generation, Bismil received feeling of sheer nationalism and ideals of freedom at the age of 18 after he came across the news of death sentence of Indian Revolutionary Bhai Parmanand (an Arya Samaj Activist). His team members consisted of great freedom fighters like Ashfaqulla Khan, Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagawati Charan, Rajguru and many more.

Bismil was one of the founder members of the revolutionary organisation Hindustan Republican Association (HRA).

The organisation's name was later changed to 'Hindustan Socialist Republican Association' in 1928 as Bhagat Singh gained more influence.

Apart from being a freedom fighter, Bismil was also a poet and a writer who had a command of both Urdu and the Hindi language. He has written several poems under the pen names Ram, Agyat and Bismil. From numerous quotes to poems, he wrote, each one portrayed the same thrive for freedom of the land from the British colony.

The famous works of Bismil include 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna' and a song 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' which he wrote while residing in the Lucknow Jail.

Kakori conspiracy

He was known for being a part of the Manipuri conspiracy in 1918 and the Kakori incident in 1925.

Bismil executed a meticulous plan for looting the government treasury carried in a train at Kakori, near Lucknow in U.P. This historical event happened on 9 August 1925 and is known as the Kakori conspiracy. The idea behind the Kakori conspiracy was securing money belonging to the government. Later, it was accepted and the Kakori conspiracy took place.

There was no bloodshed, except for one passenger killed accidentally. They were successful in their attempt but were arrested alongside a dozen other HRA members within a month of the attack and tried under the Kakori Conspiracy Case.

Death

Soon the British government cracked down on the Kakori conspirators, and arrest warrants were issued. While Chandrasekhar Azad managed to evade the crackdown, Bismil was arrested along with Ashfaqullah Khan, his close associate.

After a long trial that lasted for a year-and-a-half, Ram Prasad, along with Ashfaqullah, Roshan Singh and Rajendra Lahiri were sentenced to death.

It was during his stay in prison that Bismil wrote his autobiography, which is considered one of the finest works in Hindi literature.

'Bismil' was his pen name and his poems were often imbibed with revolutionary fervour and spirit.

On 19 December, 1927, just before the execution, his mother Moolrani had come to jail for the last meeting. At the sight of his beloved mother, Bismil could not control his emotions and broke down, she did not lose her courage and told him that she was proud to have a son like him.

Moolrani was accompanied by the revolutionary Shiv Verma, whom she had described to the prison authorities as her nephew. Bismil hid the hand-written manuscript inside the tiffin which his mother had brought, and handed it over to Shiv Verma, who was successful in bringing the manuscript outside jail premises. These pages were later got printed in the shape of a book by Bhagvaticharan Verma.

Soon thereafter, the printed copies of the book were confiscated and the publication banned. After India's Independence in 1947, this autobiography of Ramprasad Bismil was published by some Arya Samaj outfits, including at Haryana Sahitya Sansthan, Gurukul Jhajjar, Haryana.

Later, at a very young age of 30, the British government executed him on 19 December 1927 in Gorakhpur Jail.

Today, some of Bismil's personal belongings, including a blanket which he used in jail, are kept at Haryana Archaeological Museum, Gurukul Jhajjar (Haryana).

A fact about Bismil many do not know is that he had written an autobiography while he was in Gorakhpur prison. He completed it just two days before he was executed. It was published by renowned journalist Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi in 1928.