Thakur recalled the contribution of Dr Ambedkar and said that he was a statesman par excellence whose ideas, interventions and philosophies have formed the very foundation of our nation and country as we know it today. "Ambedkar dedicated his whole life championing for equality, human rights and social justice. He was the mouthpiece of the marginalized and socially oppressed. His life and influence continue to have an overarching impact on the making of Modern India", the Minister added.

He further said that as the first Law Minister, Dr Ambedkar had envisioned a society bereft of discrimination, that has mainstreamed the marginalized, that distributes the fruits of development equally to all, but the efforts of Governments since Independence fell short in realization of these ideas. The Government since 2014 has relentlessly pursued these very objectives.

Underlining the basic philosophy of the Government, Shri Thakur said that at the very onset, after forming the Government, the Prime Minister had proclaimed that he will be dedicated to the cause of the Dalits, the downtrodden and deprived sections of society. Since then, the actions and policies of the Government have marched to the tunes of Antyoday. Be it Make in India or Production linked Incentive Schemes, these are initiatives of the Government to realise a modern India, the way Dr Ambedkar had imagined.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's life mantra of 'bahujan hitay, bahujan sukhay' (for the happiness of the masses, for the welfare of masses) has always been at the core of PM Modi's development model. In the field of education, the country has seen a rise in number of IITs, IIMs, IIITs and other higher educational institutions. Prompted by Ambedkar's vision, and his own similar beliefs, PM Modi has left no stone unturned in transforming the education sector at a rapid pace, with focus on primary, higher and medical education. Over 208 medical colleges have opened in last eight years and the number of medical seats has risen to over 1 lakh from 78 thousand, an unparalleled feat, we are also working to bridge the gap in number of doctors in the country and the poorest of the people have access to good medical facilities.

The Minister underlined the improvements in basic infrastructure of the country and said that electricity has reached the remotest corners to the country, over 45 crore bank accounts have been opened, over 31 thousand crore rupees were transferred to accounts of women during crisis, and said that these are the actions that identify this Government. Where on one hand BHIM has set an example for a robust digital payment system, we have built over 11 crore toilets built and over 3 crore houses on the other.

Thakur cited PM Modi's idea of Women centric and women led development as one of the core pillars of this Government and said that the Government has ensured that 12 crore women have received gas cylinders under Ujjwala yojana and maternity leave has been increased to 26 weeks from 12 weeks earlier.

Speaking on the benefits for backward communities, he said that the MUDRA yojana has helped provide loans without guarantee worth 18 lakh crore rupees to 34 crore SC, ST and other backward community members. Members of SC and ST communities comprise 3.1 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala yojana and 1.31 crore pucca houses have been provided to members of such communities.

"Building upon Dr. Ambedkar's vision to uplift SC youth, Ambedkar Social Innovation and Incubation Mission (ASIIM) was launched in 2020. PM Daksh yojana has trained 2.27 lakh youth to add them to skilled manpower. Employee's State Insurance wage limit which was merely rupees 15,000/- before 2014 has been increased to rupees 21,000", the Minister has said.

As a mark of respect to Baba Saheb the Government under PM Modi has formed the Panch Teerth and also installed Dr Ambedkar's image in the Parliament.

Kovind in his speech delved into the multi-dimensional persona of Dr Ambedkar. Recalling his contributions in the formative years of Independent India, Kovind said Baba Saheb's contributions shaped the policies related to banking, irrigation, electricity system, education system, labour management, revenue sharing system etc.

Kovind recalled the time, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi had organized a Gaurav Yatra in 2010 in Gujarat. Atop a decorated elephant was seated a large copy of the Indian Constitution, while CM Modi was walking with the people on foot. There is no better example of reverence to the Constitution and respect to Baba Saheb Ambedkar.