Ram Mandir Trust secretary praises Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra

His remarks come a day after Ram Janmabhoomi temple's chief priest -Acharya Satyendra Das 'blessed' Gandhi for the Yatra, news agency PTI reported. I hope and pray that the mission for which you are fighting may be successful. I bless you for your long life, the letter written by Acharya Satyendra Das also said.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi is working for a Nobel cause, which is 'sarvajan hit sarvajan sukhaay' in the interest of the people and for their happiness. I wish the blessings of Lord Rama always be upon you, he also wrote.

Govind Dev Giri, a senior trustee of Ram Mandir Trust, also praised Bharat Jodo Yatra. "I pray to Lord Rama to bless him in order for the nation to remain united, strong, and harmonious," he said. "Bharat Jodo is a good slogan, and India needs to come together," he added.

On Tuesday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi resumed following a nine-day break. The Yatra was joined by former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing AS Dulat, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Priyanka Gandhi was also there on Tuesday and will be accompanying Rahul Gandhi in the UP leg of the yatra.

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav extended their wishes to the yatra but will not be joining.

The Yatra resumed in Delhi on January 2 and is expected to enter Uttar Pradesh by the evening of January 3. Following this the Yatra would enter Jammu and Kashmir through Himachal Pradesh.