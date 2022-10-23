Lord Ram will help us reach new heights: PM Modi in Ayodhya

Deepavali 2022 has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence. "I would like to wish everyone happy Diwali... we have completed 75 years of independence and celebrating Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav this year," he said.

"We need to learn from the 'sankalp shakti' of Lord Shri Ram. New India will achieve new heights in the development of every sector. The learnings of 'vachan, vichar, shasan and prashasan' from Lord Shri Ram will take the country to a next dimension of growth," PM Modi said.

"From the teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' by Lord Shri Ram, we have come up with 'Kartavya Path' to honour his governance and establish our identity globally," he added.

"Thanks to Janbhagidari, we have improved connectivity, digitalisation and growth today. Lord Ram is the inspiration for Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind," PM Modi said.

"To build a developed and progressive New India, we need to honour our cultural heritage, our values and ethics; Like Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram," the prime minister said.