Rakhi Sawant says she accepted Islam, changed her name to Fatima even as Adil Khan calls their Nikah 'fake'

Later, Rakhi announced her wedding on Instagram and wrote, "Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil."

Mumbai, Jan 13: Bollywood's controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant revealed that she got married to her long-time boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in a low-key court wedding. The couple's marriage photos from their private wedding ceremony were also widely shared on social media platforms.

The couple got hitched as per Islamic rituals and a picture of their 'Nikah Nama' (wedding certificate) is also viral. As per the certificate, Rakhi and Adil's private nikah took place on May 29, 2022. She has now changed her name to 'Rakhi Sawant Fatima'.

However, Adil Khan Durrani has now claimed that the couple never got married and called their Nikah as 'fake'.

While talking to Telly Talk India, Rakhi Sawant broke into tears as she said that she had trusted Adil Khan who asked her not to inform the media about their marriage for at least a year as it will be difficult for him to find a suitable groom for his sister.

She went to say that 'a lot has happened' while she was inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house. She will talk about it once the time is right and added that her secret wedding needed to be told to people.

Sawant further said that she changed her name to Fatima, accepted Islam, loved him, and did 'halal' instead of 'haram'. "Many people do 'haraam' but I did 'halal. Where am I wrong?" she said.

Reacting to the speculations of Rakhi converting to Islam, her brother Rakesh said even he is not aware of any such development.

After breaking up with Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant started seeing Adil, a businessman from Mysuru in Karnataka.

Rakhi had married Ritesh in a private ceremony in 2019. Later, it turned out that their wedding was legally invalid as he was still married to his first wife Snigdha Priya. In 2022, Rakhi announced that she had parted ways with him.