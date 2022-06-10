Rajya Sabha polls: BJP wins 3 seats in Karnataka, Congress 1

Bengaluru, Jun 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to win the crucial fourth seat in the Rajya Sabha elections for Karnataka. The BJP has won three seats in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, ex-MLC Lehar Singh Siroya.

Soon after the results were announced, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanked the state's MLAs and said she will re-dedicate herself to working the welfare of the state.

"I thank the blessings that BS Yediyurappa (former CM) has always extended to me. I thank every MLA & through them, the people of Karnataka for having given me the 2nd opportunity to serve them... I thank the BJP Karnataka unit & every worker," said Sitharaman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to congratulate him for winning three seats in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Sitharaman and Ramesh have been re-elected from Karnataka to the Upper House of Parliament for a consecutive term after this election, for which Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were the voters.

There was suspense over the outcome of the contest for the fourth seat, which witnessed a tight contest between all the three political parties, as they had fielded candidates despite none of them having adequate number of votes to win it, and thereby forcing an election.

A total of six candidates were in the fray for the Rajya Sabha elections to the four seats from the state, necessitating a contest for the fourth one. The fight for the fourth seat saw a direct contest between Siroya (BJP's third candidate), Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress' second candidate) and D Kupendra Reddy (JDS' lone candidate).

The election to four Rajya Sabha seats is necessitated as the term of office of members - Nirmala Sitharaman and K C Ramamurthy of BJP and Jairam Ramesh - is due to expire on June 30. The fourth member Oscar Fernandes of the Congress passed away last year.