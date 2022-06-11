Rajya Sabha elections: Full list of winners

The contest in the four states came after 41 members in the 11 states were elected unopposed. In Rajasthan the contest for the fourth seat was a tight one after the entry of BJP backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra. The Congress bagged three and the BJP one.

In Karnataka, the BJP won three seats while the Congress managed just one despite cross voting by a JD(S) MLA. In Maharashtra the ruling MVA suffered a major setback as the BJP bagged three of the six while the ruling alliance partners won one seat each.

Here is the full list of state wise winner:

Karnataka

BJP - Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, Lehar Singh Siroya

Congress - Jairam Ramesh

Rajasthan

Congress - Pramod Tiwari, Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik

BJP - Ghanshyam Tiwari

Maharashtra

BJP - Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik

Shiv Sena - Sanjay Raut

NCP - Praful Patel

Congress - Imran Pratapgarhi

Haryana

BJP - Krishan Lal Panwar

Independent - Kartikeya Sharma